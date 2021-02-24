Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,762 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

