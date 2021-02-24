ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

