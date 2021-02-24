ProShare Advisors LLC Has $28.20 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

