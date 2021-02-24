ProShare Advisors LLC Has $26.20 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Black Hills worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

