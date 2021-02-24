ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,007 shares of company stock worth $1,633,156 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

