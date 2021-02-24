ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,075 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

OHI stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

