ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.99

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 36282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

