Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $151,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

PFPT opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.