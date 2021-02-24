Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

