Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,447,000 after buying an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

