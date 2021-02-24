Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.