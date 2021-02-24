Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Truist Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,070,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

