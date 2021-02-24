Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $371.66 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.70 and a 200-day moving average of $321.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,937 shares of company stock valued at $98,184,317. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

