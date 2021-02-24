Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.