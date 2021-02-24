Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,671 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $186.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

