Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $10.30. Processa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 1,993 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $241,939.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.