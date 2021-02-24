Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD) Shares Gap Up to $45.50

Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), but opened at GBX 48 ($0.63). Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 223,288 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

Get Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Nick Brown purchased 67,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,662.60 ($38,754.38).

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.