Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 67,284 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

