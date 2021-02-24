Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 95,553 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $106,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

