Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $99.92 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 58,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Express worth $99,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

