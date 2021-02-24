Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $109.11 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of State Street worth $109,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

