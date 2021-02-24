Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 535,989 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 149.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $125,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

