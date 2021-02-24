Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

