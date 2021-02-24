Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $625,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

