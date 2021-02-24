Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

