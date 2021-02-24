Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

BNS stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

