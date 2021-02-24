Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.