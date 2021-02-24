Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,765 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

