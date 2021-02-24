PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.22

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.61, with a volume of 1244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 144,076 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

