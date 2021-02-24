Premier, Inc. (PINC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 15th

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

