Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.38. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.77.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

