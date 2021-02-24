Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 416,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,939,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON opened at $231.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.33. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

