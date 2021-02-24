Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 31,251 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Truist lifted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

