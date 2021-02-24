Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.23% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

