Preferred Bank’s (PFBC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $865.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

