Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,378,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,068 shares of company stock worth $709,226. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

