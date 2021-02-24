Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of PGEN opened at $8.27 on Monday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

