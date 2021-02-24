PRA Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.51.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

