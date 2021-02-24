Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.16, but opened at C$0.14. Portofino Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 69,277 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

