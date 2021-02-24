Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) vs. Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Financial Comparison

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -47.13% 7.87% 3.40% Fairfax India N/A -3.61% -2.85%

12.8% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Portman Ridge Finance and Fairfax India, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fairfax India 0 0 1 0 3.00

Portman Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Fairfax India’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 3.33 -$12.50 million $0.08 25.00 Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.58 $516.34 million N/A N/A

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats Fairfax India on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

