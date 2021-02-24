Polkamarkets (POLK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,684.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $45,684.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003736 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00512830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00069398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00083278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.66 or 0.00488473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00075391 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

