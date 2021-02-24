Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report sales of $450.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.33 million. Plantronics posted sales of $403.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Plantronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 141,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

