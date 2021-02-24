Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $86.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

