Plair Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Plair has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $49,631.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.74 or 0.00735538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.95 or 0.04536324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.