PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.21, but opened at C$0.24. PJX Resources shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of C$25.87 million and a PE ratio of -18.85.

PJX Resources Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.