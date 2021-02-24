Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at $71,167,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snap by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Snap by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

