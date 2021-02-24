Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $145.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.