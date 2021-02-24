Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.71. 111,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

