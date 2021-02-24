Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $85.01. 4,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,613. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,514 shares of company stock worth $2,853,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

