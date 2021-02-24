Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. 28,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

